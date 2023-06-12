Korbyt Launches New AI Computer Vision Toolset To Dynamically Change Content

June 12, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Digital signage CMS software platforms have been using computer vision for years, through partners or directly, but Dallas-based Korbyt appears to have ratcheted up that capability by having AI tools not only characterize viewing dynamics, but also dynamically adjust what’s on screens.

The new toolset from Korbyt – with the odd name Machine Learning Broadcast – is touted as using AI-driven camera optics and machine learning capabilities to dynamically adjust existing digital signage content by capturing engagement and dwell time data in real time.

Korbyt’s Machine Learning Broadcast utilizes cluster-based data mining algorithms to bring the same concepts used for product recommendation engines offered by sophisticated retailers to the everyday communicator. It dynamically adjusts the duration and timing of existing digital signage content, as well as finds and schedules new content to display based on optical data representing key engagement metrics.

Utilizing a variety of methods including computer vision, optics, user feedback, scheduling inputs, cluster data mining and business intelligence data, Machine Learning Broadcast dynamically adjusts the duration and timing of existing content, as well as finds and schedules new content based on this input.

Content is classified utilizing metadata such as titles, descriptions and tags, then scheduled based on configurable orders in full-automation mode so the system can run hands-free. And as generative content continues to become more refined, AI will not only select existing content, but generate new content for display.

“Managing and keeping digital signage content fresh has always been a challenge faced by digital signage network administrators, so we created a solution that does the job for them,” says George Clopp, Chief Technology Officer of Korbyt. “While much of the industry is busy speculating about how artificial intelligence and machine learning will impact the AV space in the long term, we’re focused on delivering solutions that positively impact the market today, giving businesses and other institutions the power to automate one of the most time-intensive aspects of running a digital signage network.”

Korbyt will unveil the company’s newest offering – Machine Learning Broadcast – at InfoComm 2023 (booth #908 in the Trailblazers Zone). Korbyt Anywhere Machine Learning Broadcast uses AI-driven camera optics and machine learning capabilities to dynamically adjust existing digital signage content by capturing engagement and dwell time data in real time.

My first couple of reads of this left me thinking it was pretty cheeky to leverage all the AI buzz in the market to tout something that’s been done for years, via companies like Cognovision (Intel), Quividi, AdMobilize and VSBLTY. Adjusting the content on screen based on what computer vision was reporting through pattern detection has been talked up and demo’d for years as a way to optimize marketing opportunities in retail, using things like rules-based triggers (If the viewer is female, adult, show this …).

I THINK the difference and advance here is the software using this tools to dynamically adjust the duration and timing of existing content, as well as finds and schedules new content based on this input. So instead of pre-determined “if this then do that” kinds of data rules-driven content triggering, this is using AI to make decisions on the fly. … I THINK ….