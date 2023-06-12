Aboriginal Art Fills Digital Sky Inside Brisbane Office Tower Lobby

June 12, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is a gorgeous digital art piece running on part of the street-level lobby ceiling in a Brisbane, Australian commercial building.

The property developer Mirvac commissioned First Nations artist Rachael Sarra to work alongside the creative technology and design agency VANDAL to transform the building – Heritage Lanes – with a piece called Guidance from the Stars.

“We look to the stars often for guidance regardless of our cultural background so I thought that was a nice thread for everyone to have a place in the narrative,” explains Sarra. “But from a cultural perspective, the sky is a part of our past, present and future. We have stories that transcend our communities and the present day way before and beyond us as individuals.”

No technical details, but this is digital and there is motion – so it is almost certainly an LED canopy with an interesting, curvy shape framed a ceiling that is otherwise wood slats.

Some more details and photos here …