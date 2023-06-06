Digital OOH-Focused Broadsign Adds Support For Managing, Analyzing Static OOH Inventory
June 6, 2023 by Dave Haynes
It is slightly weird and ironic that after all the efforts in recent years to convince media companies to transition their “faces” from static to digital that one of the most active enablers of that is now offering support for posters and billboards that are remaining static.
Real-time inventory availability for faster deal closings: Static OOH inventory management is largely manual, leaving room for error. Information may not always be up to date, so while one salesperson awaits client confirmation on an ad slot, the inventory they offered may have already been swept up. The result is significant back and forth with customers to find a resolution, which decreases operational efficiency.
Unified workflows for improved operational efficiency: Eliminating gaps in processes – like ensuring teams have access to the same set of tools and information in real-time – is crucial to operational efficiency. Historically this has been difficult, with most classic OOH business operations managed via a multi-tab spreadsheet that every department must access and update. Every change required an email notification alerting the team to the update and an action item, and complex manual workflows often had to be implemented for management to get visibility into the status of work orders.
Faster campaign deployment with a more streamlined design process: Gaining proper visibility into the status of the production design process for static OOH campaigns can be taxing. Unlike DOOH, static posters must be printed and physically installed, requiring the help of several external vendors. Multiple follow-ups via phone or email are often required to keep track of the status of the posting process.
Insightful reporting and analytics tools for making data-driven decisions: Centralizing data in one virtual space, Broadsign’s Static Campaigns gives users a clearer picture of business performance, including what’s working well and areas for improvement. Reports can be tailored to be broad or granular, with insights down to the performance of an individual face. Robust analytic tools reduce manual calculations for custom reports and provide critical insights required to make confident decisions. All reports are easily shareable with internal and external stakeholders.
Years and years ago, Ayuda Media Systems (also from Montreal) had software that was rooted in conventional static out of home that was evolving into digital. I’ll make a pretty save little leap in logic that since Broadsign acquired Ayuda, some of that learning has found its way into this new module.
Leave a comment