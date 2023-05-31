Navori Deepens Capabilities In DOOH Via Hivestack Programmatic Integration

May 31, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The Swiss CMS software firm Navori Labs has deepened its support for digital out of home (DOOH) networks, with a new version release that builds in programmatic ad planning and targeting capabilities.

While many CMS software platforms supports the basics of what a DOOH ad network needs, few have done so to the depth of the platform offered by Broadsign, which is heavily focused on DOOH. Navori’s platform has a broader, more general focus, but has been increasingly active in DOOH, as well.

The new version of its QL digital signage software “expands the company’s appeal to a broader customer base” with new features that a native integration of programmatic DOOH advertising through Hivestack. In an interesting twist, Hivestack and Broadsign are both based in Montreal, while Navori’s North American office is also in that city.

The integration allows QL users to sell ad space using an open exchange and fill unsold slots in their schedules with an “intelligent and trusted DOOH media platform,” says Navori in PR, noting as well that it has its Aquaji computer vision (AI) capabilities for audience measurement.

The new software release also expands its developer API from on-premise use to now also include SAAS customers, and adds smart display support for Sony’s products, adding on to existing support for LG, Phillips and Samsung system on chip “smart” displays.