Chief Says New Tempo Flat Panel Mount Solution Streamlines Display Deployments

May 31, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The AV infrastructure firm Chief says a new wall mount system for digital signage displays streamlines installation workflows and therefore has the potential to also shave labor costs on deployments, using the age-old time equals money mindset.

The company says it will be showing integrators and solutions providers at InfoComm the new Tempo Flat Panel Wall Mount System, an all-in-one configurable set-up that is particularly beneficial for mass rollouts.

“Integrators offering enterprise deployments and AVaaS, such as conference rooms on a subscription basis, demand a solution that’s designed for end-to-end scalability and flexibility,” says Ann Ewoldt, product marketing manager, Chief, Legrand | AV. “The Tempo Flat Panel Wall Mount System brings together our display and device mounting ingenuity with unparalleled service access and dedicated storage space for a better, faster installation experience.”

The new system was designed based on feedback from installers asking for faster flat panel deployments — from ordering and shipping to installation and servicing.

Integrators can save time by ordering one part number. The Chief Tempo Wall Mount System is offered with an optional Middle Atlantic PD-715SC-NS slim-profile, 7-outlet, 15A power strip. Two 15″x10″ Lever Lock storage plates are included, which can be preloaded with up to six small devices plus cabling and shipped to the job site. Panels can be added and easily moved along the mounting rail to store more devices. As a result, integrators can minimize last-minute shipping costs of missing parts.

Like other Chief mounts, the Tempo Wall Mount System features up to 1-inch post-install leveling adjustments and 10 degrees of display tilt in 2.5-degree increments for viewing flexibility. The total installation depth facilitates ADA compliance with 49″ to 86″ displays with less than 2″ in depth and a 970 mm x 450 mm mounting pattern. The mount pulls away from the wall for approximately 13 inches of service depth, allowing ample access to cables and AV equipment for simple, fast maintenance checks. It can be installed on any wall, including steel studs, wood studs, concrete, and block wall substrates.

Shown for the first time at InfoComm in a couple of weeks, Chief says the new system will be available to ship this fall.

My guess is other manufacturers focused partially or entirely on display mounts also have systems that streamline installs. It’s not an area I cover a lot because there is only so much you can write about metalwork and things like micro-adjustments. But the display mount side of this business is important for a whole bunch of reasons.

Obviously, mounts are core parts of an installation and quality gear leads to good-looking, sleek installs. The mount solutions companies like Chief and Peerless AV are also big supporters of the industry when it comes to things like trade shows and networking events.