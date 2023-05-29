Content Intent: Balancing Art And Information On Digital Signage Screens

May 29, 2023 by guest author, Jake Berg

Guest Post: Jake Berg, Render Impact

Digital signage has come a long way from its early days as a simple way to display information. While information and advertising messages were the main use cases in the past, today’s digital displays are all about experiences and WOW-factor content.

Whether it’s a museum exhibit, a trade show booth, or a retail store, creating memorable moments on digital displays can help businesses and organizations stand out and leave a lasting impression on their customers. With the rise of social media and the desire for Instagrammable moments, content has become the focus, rather than an afterthought.

This shift in focus has led to a debate about the intent of digital display content: should it prioritize art and experiences, or should it remain focused on delivering information?

The truth is, there is no one-size-fits-all answer. The key is to strike a balance between the two.

The Power of Digital Signage

On one hand, digital signage can be a powerful tool for delivering information. From real-time news updates to directions in a mall, the ability to relay information in a clear and concise manner is still an important aspect of digital signage. On the other hand, digital signage can also be an opportunity for art and creativity. Whether it’s a stunning 3D forced perspective animation on a large LED wall or an interactive experience on a smaller display, digital signage can capture attention and create a memorable impression.

The challenge, then, is to find a way to incorporate both art and information in your digital display content. Consider the context of your display: is it in a busy airport, where travelers need clear directions? Or is it in a trendy retail store, where customers want to be wowed by visually stunning content while they shop? By understanding your audience and the context of your display, you can create content that balances both art and information.

Consider the Size of Your Display

It is also important to consider the size and location of the screen, as it can play a crucial role in making the display more impressive. Although digital signage is commonly associated with smaller screens, their limited size does not create the same lasting impact.

A standard size LCD screen compared to a 20-foot LED video wall displaying crashing waves or an anamorphic illusion exemplifies how the latter allows for much more impressive WOW-factor content. With the ability to deliver beautiful content effectively and create memorable experiences, digital signage is perfect for capturing attention and sparking creativity.

Ultimately, the intent of your digital signage content will depend on your goals and objectives as well as the size and location of your screen. Whether you’re looking to inform, entertain, or inspire, the key is to create content that resonates with your audience and leaves a lasting impression. By balancing art and information, you can create digital signage content that is both visually stunning and informative.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Jake Berg is the Business Development Manager for Render Impact by SPI, a multimedia design studio focused on creating high impact content for digital displays of all shapes and sizes using VFX, CGI and 3D animation.

Render Impact is best known for creating WOW-factor experiences on unique LED walls.