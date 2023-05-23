Mvix Launches AI Toolset That Filters Content Scheduled For Screens

May 23, 2023 by Dave Haynes

There has been a lot of discussion in recent months about how artificial intelligence tools could be used to rapidly, and at little cost, generate visual content for screens, but now a digital signage CMS provider is marketing an AI toolset that filters and moderates visuals before they get to screens.

The DC-area software firm Mvix has announced the launch of a visual content moderation tool that uses machine learning “to efficiently review and flag content, including tobacco usage, nudity, hate symbols, drugs, and more. Mvix’s content moderation tool revolutionizes the way businesses manage their digital signage, offering enhanced control and brand protection.”

There are a few scenarios in which this sort of thing would be helpful:

intentionally objectionable material put up by a disgruntled employee;

unintentional scheduling based on everything from mislabeled file names to unfamiliarity with guidelines;

hacking that could be anything from a teenager with a logged-in account that didn’t get closed, to serious hacking.

Says the PR:

A significantly powerful addition to Mvix’s suite for enterprise networks, this tool allows signage content managers to flag objectionable content types for approval. The tool aims to ensure compliance with industry regulations and internal policies while safeguarding brand reputation. The goal is to create a safe and engaging environment for audiences.

“Content moderation has become an essential requirement in today’s visual communication landscape,” says Anup Manchanda, Sr. Solutions Consultant of Mvix. “Our content moderation tool sets a new standard for digital signage management, providing businesses with the means to maintain and reinforce brand integrity.”

Key Features of Mvix’s Content Moderation Tool Include:

Seamless Flagging and Approval Process: Content administrators can easily flag specific content elements, such as tobacco usage, nudity, hate symbols, drugs or any other content categories deemed necessary for approval. This streamlines the content management workflow and ensures that only compliant content is displayed. Customizable Approval Workflows: The tool allows businesses to create customized approval workflows to fit their unique needs. Content can be routed to appropriate stakeholders for review and approval, ensuring compliance with internal policies and regulatory guidelines. Enhanced Brand Protection: By providing users with a robust content moderation tool, Mvix empowers businesses to maintain their brand integrity. Companies can effectively prevent the display of inappropriate or offensive content, protecting their reputation and ensuring a positive customer experience. Time and Cost Savings: With the automated content moderation process, businesses can significantly reduce the time and resources required for manual content review. This results in increased operational efficiency and cost savings, allowing organizations to focus on strategic initiatives. Scalable and User-Friendly Solution: Mvix’s content moderation tool is designed to cater to the diverse needs of enterprise-scale businesses. The intuitive user interface ensures ease of use while the scalable architecture enables seamless integration with existing digital signage infrastructures.

Mvix’s content moderation tool has been developed with the goal of empowering enterprise networks to effectively manage their digital signage content and maintain brand consistency.

The value of this is likely going to hinge quite a bit on the volume of content, scale of network, and breadth of user logins. This is going to likely be best-suited to networks that have a lot of locations with varied content, and a lot of logins and content content contributor accounts and logins. A network that just changes a few visuals per week, and limits users to a handful of people, can get by with well-established content guidelines and “second set of eyes” workflows that ensure more than one person OKs messages before they get pushed live.

Content filtering is, of course, not new to digital signage. More than a decade ago, as social media platforms gained widespread use and posts from those platforms were incorporated into digital signage content schedules, a few companies started offering different degrees of content moderating, including via computing algorithms.