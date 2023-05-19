Watch: Miami-Area Resort Lobby Pairs Rainfall Water Feature With Projection-Driven Multimedia Experience

May 19, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Multimedia installations have sometimes supplanted fountains and other water features in office, mall and hotel lobbies because digital is changeable and problems with digital are usually much easier than problems with pumps and filters, but here’s a casino resort lobby that blends sync’d lighting and projection with a giant rain head shower feature.

It is at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino & Hotel, just between Miami and Fort Lauderdale in south Florida. Called The Oculus, the feature is the focal point of the area that connects The Guitar Hotel, Hard Rock Live Theater, Retail, and Casino.

The Oculus was developed and executed by several companies, and one of them – The LAB at Rockwell Group, has a case study online that gets into detail about the strategy and execution.

The Oculus embodies how architecture can be used to immerse an audience in a reinvented approach to experiencing music. It interweaves its wooden organic architectural design with concert light production, world-class waterfall choreography, holographic animated projections, and original animated music films with its surrounding green walls and waterfalls. Towering above guests in the center of the Oculus is a 35′ tall waterfall with pulsating rain, gravity-defying water spectacles, and blasts of mist for song finales.

The Oculus is lined with hundreds of lights that set the mood for songs and warp the whole space into the world of the artist. Each song is coupled with original holographic content projected onto the central circular waterfall, and surrounding water walls. With each captivating performance, the world of the Oculus highlights the possibilities for how technology, architecture, nature, and theater can unite to create a musical realm never before experienced.

The companies behind the project include The LAB & Rockwell Group, Senovva, Focus Lighting, and WET Design. Float4 also provided, recently, a fresh content piece for The Oculus – a 3:15 piece called I Love It.

The LAB case study continues:

Here’s a video …