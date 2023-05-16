Calling All AV Hosers: Exertis Pro AV Hosting Canada Night In Orlando For Infocomm

May 16, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The Canadian wing of Exertis Pro AV has organized a Canada Night during InfoComm week in Orlando – a social evening aimed at the pile of Canadians who go annually to the big pro AV trade show.

The event is set for June 14th, 6pm – 10pm, at the Green Room in Orlando. The event has a very Great White North feel to it, with poutine, Montreal smoked meat, and treats made with real maple syrup. No word on Nanaimo bars. Or if they’ll have Labatt’s on tap and make Bloody Caesars instead of Bloody Marys.

I know from year’s of organizing networking events that Canadians have a homing instinct for free drinks and food, so this will likely fill up fast. I am told people without Canadian passports are also welcome.

The venue is along International Drive, in that area where there is a pile of hotels.

This is the registration link …