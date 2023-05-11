German OOH Media Operator Ströer Reports DOOH Sales Up 17%

May 11, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Via invidis (German language) …

The German markets largest OOH media operator Ströer has published its business performance financials for the first quarter of 2023, with Digital OOH revenues up by 17%.

Ad sales for DOOH were substantially higher than for analog OOH formats (up 4%), and represent a rare bright spot in an otherwise rough German media market, which is down more than 5%, with TV off by almost 10%.

Out-of-home media in general now gets an estimated 8.6% of media spend in the country, a new peak but one Ströer expects to exceed in the coming quarters.