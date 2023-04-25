Digital-Filled New Zara On Champs-Elysées Termed Most Innovative Store In France

April 25, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is the new Zara store on the Champs-Elysées in Paris – described by the fast fashion brand as the “most innovative store in France.”

It is filled with prominent and interesting LED displays, and uses custom creative to drive the experience.

The new flagship store at 74 avenue des Champs-Elysées covers 2,700 square meters on a single floor and adopts a minimalist, elegant approach that would be in line with what shoppers see along that famed road. The design was done by the brand’s in-house architecture team, and was inspired by the look and feel of sophisticated art galleries.

There are several interesting aspect to the store, which just opened on Friday:

a huge, for retail, LED feature wall that uses generative, presumably data-driven art that oozes and shape-shifts as shoppers wait in line for check-out;

a featured display that has a pair of slab-like LEDs tilting like old cemetery headstones (have never seen that, but like!);

a queue management display system for assigning and managing fitting rooms;

a very slick set of automated self-checkout stalls.

The stories I found don’t say, but I’d assume the digital signage side of this job was delivered by Spanish integrator Trison, which does a pile of work for Inditex, the parent company of Zara and sister brands like Lefties. The CMS used is from the Spanish firm DenevaDS, which Inditex uses acropss its stores.

Our German language content partners at Invidis also have a post up about the Paris store, including more pix.

Here’s a video of that shape-shifting LED wall …