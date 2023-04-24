MSG Sphere Firms Up Vegas Opening; First U2 Show On Sept. 29

April 24, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The backers of that big LED-clad orb just off the Las Vegas Strip have firmed up late September for its opening, with a 9/29 concert date set for the Irish rock band U2 … and another one the next night.

MSG Sphere had been saying fall 2023 and more recently September, particularly once the string of U2 concerts was announced.

From PR:

Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation today announced dates for ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’, a first-of-its-kind live music experience which will see the world’s biggest rock band launch the world’s most cutting-edge venue, Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

The new venue is interesting in the context of digital signage and pro AV because the exterior surface of the ball is all LED technology and will function as a giant sign, using almost 600,000 sq. ft. of programmable lighting. The inside is a performing arts and meeting space capable of holding 17,500 people, all facing a stage and what is described as the biggest HD LED screen on the planet.