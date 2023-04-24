Great Hall In China’s National Film Museum All LED On Walls, And Floor

April 24, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The sheer scale of this vast set of LED displays inside the renovated China National Film Museum is kinda mind-blowing.

I couldn’t find a lot about the technical details about the museum, located northeast of Beijing, other than descriptions of a 2019 renovation that incorporated an 1,800-square-meter high-brightness LED display – described as the largest of its kind in China.

The space has walkways reminiscent of the spirals in the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

You’d think the floor surface was projection, but watch the embedded videos below. No shadows. It’s LED, as well.

immersive Giant LED screens in China National Film Museum! pic.twitter.com/nxL35al11a — Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) April 3, 2023