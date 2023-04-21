Moment Factory, Nanolumens To Partner On Interactive Experience For InfoComm Show Floor

April 21, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The organizers of June’s InfoComm trade show and conference in Orlando are putting together an interactive experience area that will fuse technology and art, with the creative team from Montreal’s Moment Factory developing reactive content that will play out on a pair of Nanolumens fine pitch LED video wall on the show floor.

The Interactive Experience will showcase creative triggered and shaped by the gestures and movements of people visiting the exhibit, using camera sensor technology. The set-up will use a couple of 2.5mm LED walls.

The Interactive Experience booth, created by Moment Factory, is a one-of-a-kind fusion of art and technology that is sure to dazzle visitors. Kicking off on Wednesday, June 14, this installation features a range of interactive displays that respond to the movements and gestures of visitors, creating a truly personalized experience. Over the course of three days, visitors can control and manipulate the content in a variety of ways, exploring the limits of creative expression and innovation.

In addition, the Technology Innovation Stage will welcome Jamie Reilly, General Manager of Moment Factory Events and USA, on Wednesday, June 14 at 9:30 a.m. Dorothy Di Stefano, Founder/Director of Molten Immersive Art, will interview Reilly about the studio’s vision about creating immersive experiences.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate on this interactive experience with Moment Factory and Nanolumens and can’t wait to unveil it at InfoComm 2023,” says Rochelle Richardson, SVP of Expositions and Events for AVIXA, the producer of InfoComm. “This activation will embody how content, space, and technology are used to create incredible experiences.”

