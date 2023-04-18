Historic Building Getting Giant LED Display On Facade As Part Of Yorkshire City’s Revitalization

April 18, 2023 by Dave Haynes

I tend to avoid posting stories about deployments that are in a planning stage because a lot of them never get beyond planning, but a development in Bradford, England has the support of that northern city’s council and looks to actually happen.

An entertainment venue that once hosted bands like the Beatles and Rolling Stones, but has sat empty for more than 20 years, is being reborn as part of the Yorkshire city’s urban redevelopment efforts.

The 90-year-old venue, an old moviehouse, will open again as Bradford Live for live performances, with events promoted using a 32 meter wide LED display on the iconic building’s facade.

The UK firm ADI is supplying the display, and has pushed out PR details on the project:

The platform will feature ADI’s proprietary MT LED product and offer Bradford Live a high-resolution, premium canvas to generate new revenue streams and build up their own digital out-of-home portfolio, while also transforming the look and feel of the 90-year-old art-deco building.

Located in the heart of Bradford’s city-centre, the super wide screen is prominently placed to advertise the venue’s upcoming concerts and events to passers-by. With the ability to show full-motion video, it will also provide the perfect backdrop for any events held in the public realm space.

Discussions over more internal and external screens are ongoing, with ADI working closely with Bradford Live and the venue’s operating partner NEC Group, who agreed a 30-year lease to run the building back in 2017.

The multi-million-pound redevelopment follows the announcement that Bradford will become the UK City of Culture in 2025, which will see thousands of performances, events and festivals hosted across the district.

The development will open next year and is expected to draw some 300,000 visitors. “The redevelopment of the former Odeon Cinema is a key priority for the regeneration of Bradford City Centre and the inclusion of a giant screen on its façade will further enhance its visibility and attraction,” says Bradford Council Strategic Director Joanne Hyde.

Big LED screens have started to become a standard element of sports and entertainment venues in North America, used for both promotions and live video from the events inside. So if you don’t have a ticket to a sold out event, there’s the opportunity to watch it for free, standing in the plaza. Much of what ADI already involves sports and entertainment venues, doing things like pitch-side LED ribbon boards.