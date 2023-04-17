DSF’s Next Mix And Mingle Set For May 4th In Toronto

April 17, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The Digital Signage Federation has settled on a date and venue for its next “Mix & Mingle” networking event – May 4th at the as Canadian-as-it-gets Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, and then at a (very) nearby pub.

The hall of fame venue, if you don’t know Toronto, is in a historic corner building attached to one of the big office towers in the Bay Street financial district, pretty much across the street from the main commuter rail and subway station for the city … in other words, probably walkable if you are staying downtown and easy to get to if you want to ride in. There is NOTHING easy about driving into and out of downtown Toronto, unless you go in at 2 AM.

I hope this doesn’t mean I need to revoke my Canadian citizenship, but I don’t follow pro hockey and had to look up to see if the/when the playoffs are on and if the Maple Leafs are in them. They are … for now. The team last won the Stanley Cup, which is on show at the museum, in 1967.

Now I’ve made some people in Toronto cry.

The mixer will be attended by members of the DSF board and advisory council, and anyone active in or wanting to know more about the industry is welcome to attend. Registration includes drinks and appetizers.

The event will begin with tours of the museum, starting early that afternoon. Following the tours, the educational part of the program will begin promptly at 3:00pm on May 4:

3:00- 5:30 PM Tabletop Exhibits with the DSF Advisory Council

3:00 PM Education Sessions: “Pivotal Revelations on Digital Experience” with Best Buy Canada and SageNet” “Delivering an Exceptional Fan Experience” with Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment and LG

5:30-8:00 PM Mix and Mingle Reception at The Walrus Pub & Beer

The Best Buy session will feature a digital interactivity experts Ricky Hon and IV Dickson will discuss how they implemented a thriving digital experience for customers, from designing and testing to monitoring and maintenance. The pair will reveal pivotal “aha” moments as they recount Best Buy Canada’s digital signage initiatives while collaborating with managed service provider SageNet. Hon will speak from decades of experience leading Interactive Display and Design at Best Buy Canada, while Dickson brings insight from his decades-long career culminating as Chief Innovation Officer (CIVO) at SageNet.

The Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) session will feature a panel discussion about the display ecosystem managed by MLSE and used by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors during home games at Scotiabank Area. Led by DSF Board Member Jeff Weitzman, Managing Director at Navori Labs, the panel will feature Afshin Mahabadi, Manager, Enterprise Sales, Business Solutions at LG, MLSE’s Imad Shubassi, Digital Integration Lead and Chuck Roscoe, CTS | Senior Manager, AV Integration. The trio will touch on the wide range of use cases for advertising displays, IPTV, scoreboards, menu boards, and digital signage and how it all comes together to create exceptional entertainment experiences for fans.

Registration costs:

Free to End User Members (membership is free, too)

Free to Advisory Council and their invitees (code or membership required)

Member Ticket- $20

Public Ticket = $45

More information and a registration link …

A little curiously, the DSF is also doing a virtual networking event tonight at 7 eastern: https://www.digitalsignagefederation.org/dsf-spring-virtual-happy-hour-on-april-17/ I kinda thought those were a COVID era thing (and yes, I know we’re not entirely out of that).