Telelogos Adds Remote Support For The New Philips’ Color E-Paper Displays

April 5, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The French software firm Telelogos has developed what it says is the first platform to offer remote management of the Philips Tableaux Advanced Colour ePaper signage displays launched by PPDS a couple of months ago at ISE in Barcelona.

The 25-inch color displays are positioned by PPDS as a green alternative to conventional LCD used mainly as posters, only requiring power when the visuals are changed or (I assume) when new firmware or media materials are downloaded. Weirdly, since its launch PPDS has regularly referred to the product as “zero power” or “power free” – which isn’t really true.

The displays have embedded SoC smarts and run on Android 11. Telelogos says its CMS software is now tuned to manage things like remote updates and, presumably, the state of the display.

I don’t know a whole lot about device management capabilities for e-paper displays, but a quick check on the website of the Slovenian firm Visionect shows it has device management in place, as well. But that’s for monochrome displays – not these larger color ones.