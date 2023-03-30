Freshwater Digital Testing Content Automation Using Templates And ChatGPT AI Tools

March 30, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Michigan-based digital signage solutions firm Freshwater Digital has started using artificial intelligence to blend updated content feeds with pre-designed templates.

Pre-designed, subject-specific templates for producing content have been around for years, as have data integration tools that pull information from sources like spreadsheet cells or networked folders, but Freshwater is testing a method that uses ChatGPT, the advanced language model developed by OpenAI.

“The first spot we’re testing right now is a template focused on cooking tips,” says Freshwater COO Jon Dodge. “The template pulls updated tips through the ChatGPT API integration. Every time the spot goes into rotation on a playlist, a new “Tasty Tip” will be generated automatically.”

Freshwater suggests it is among the first digital signage content providers to AI into the process of feeding digital signage content:

The integration of AI-driven content has unlocked endless possibilities for digital signage. Freshwater Digital is setting new standards in the industry by harnessing the power of AI to create engaging, dynamic, and continuously updated content without the need for manual intervention.

The example demonstrated here is centered around cooking tips. This unique application of ChatGPT technology provides users with an ever-evolving source of cooking advice and insights. As ChatGPT continues to learn and improve, the cooking tips will automatically update, ensuring that the content remains relevant and fresh.

Incorporating AI into digital signage content not only saves time and resources but also provides a dynamic user experience. The AI-driven content can adapt to changing trends, ensuring that users are always presented with the most up-to-date information. This level of personalization and timeliness is unparalleled in the industry.

The collaboration between Freshwater Digital and OpenAI’s ChatGPT is an exciting step forward in the digital signage realm. It showcases how artificial intelligence can revolutionize the way content is created and consumed, transforming static displays into interactive and engaging platforms.

I expect to see a lot more announcements like this in the coming weeks and months as various software and solutions companies start to look at the torrent of tools being developed for a variety of tasks. If you have tinkered with ChatGPT or visual tools like Midjourney (v5 is mind-blowing), you’ve seen what’s already possible.

One of the reasons the content on many networks is not refreshed as often as it should be, or localized in more ways than the weather, is the manual work needed to do the updates, or the time and investment needed to automate.

I think there are well-established subscription content feeds from companies like Screenfeed, Digichief, Datacall and Seenspire, but where these AI tools might really make a difference is in non-traditional information feeds, like operational data or real-time analytics.