Dutch Master’s Painting Comes Alive In New Coke 3D DOOH Spot

March 27, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is a fun little “activation” at a Brazilian airport that pairs a famous painting and consumer brand, using anamorphic illusion creative on a 90-degree corner LED billboard.

The 17-century Vermeer’s masterpiece “Girl with a Pearl Earring” comes alive in creative on a DOOH display owned and cold by JCDecaux at São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport .

The motion graphics play with the shape of the screen and deliver the 3D visual effect for viewers looking at the optimal angle, but what’s a little different and interesting here is how a faux vending machine has been added to the area immediately below the screen. The back-end of the creative has the Girl with a Pearl Earring dropping a bottle of Coke into a pipe that leads down to a vending machine and slot.

Video below …