Dutch Start-up Videowindow’s Smart Glass Turns Glare Control Measures Into “Biophilic” Art

March 24, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is very cool … smart architectural glass that does glare control wth nature-themed digital art.

The Dutch startup VideowindoW has started marketing its Biophilic Glare Control – patented technology that can create a dappled natural light experience by rendering a canopy of leaves that is tied in to light sensors and VideoWindow’s software. Biophilic refers to designs that connect to nature.

I’ve written about VideowindoW in the past (and done a podcast) with the company, which markets glare control curtain wall glass solutions that have media components. So in an airport, the glass looking out to air operations can double up with messaging and even ads.