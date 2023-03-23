XUSC Plans London Networking Event April 13th For UK Digital Signage Crowd

March 23, 2023 by Dave Haynes

I’m not sure if this is tied to a conference or trade show of some sort, or just a fun thing to do, but the other guy who does digital signage networking events is doing one in a few weeks in London.

Bryan Meszaros and his company Open Eye Global are doing a version of its EXPERIENCE UNITED SOCIAL CLUB parties April 13th, at a micro-brewery south of the Thames.

Join us at Brewdog Waterloo for a lively evening of pints, chips, and conversation with fellow Digital Signage friends and colleagues! For those of you unfamiliar with Brewdog, you are in for a treat! With an on-site microbrewery and 60 taps of draft beer over two floors, plus some delicious treats, this will be an evening you want to attend!

My AirBnB digs were stumbling distance from there back in January, when I had meetings and tours in London ahead of ISE. Bit of a drive (and swim) now that I am back on the side of the Atlantic.

The event nest month is backed by four sponsors – three UK and one from Italy (MCube, a big by EU standards integrator): Service & Support | Embed Signage | Pristine Screen | MCube

The XUSC party also has the support of the Digital Signage Federation

Tickets to the Pints & Chips: Digital Signage Happy Hour are free, but you need to register (and they’re probably capped for numbers). This is the registration page …

Bryan does a great job on these events. They’re quite a bit different from my Sixteen:Nine mixers – quite a bit more boisterous. But excellent. The one in Vegas in November, also strangely at a brewpub, had brews on the night named after sponsors. I think I was drinking Elo.

On the subject of mixers, there WILL be a Sixteen:Nine mixer after all at InfoComm in June (and DSE and ISE). Details will be up quite soon on the June event, which has a big partner.