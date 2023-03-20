signageOS Partners On All-Encompassing Connected Devices Monitoring Platform For Businesses

March 20, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The Czech/US software firm signageOS has done an intriguing partnership with an Atlanta-area software shop that allows end-users – like retailers – to have remote monitoring and management available on a variety of smart, connected devices, within a venue, from one platform.

In a conventional set-up, assuming devices are indeed being monitored and managed, it’s quite likely there is one platform that keeps an eye on things like the point of sale system, and another that monitors and manages screens like menu boards and promo displays, probably from the CMS provider.

The deal just announced between signageOS and Atlanta’s Banyan Hills Technologies means support teams at companies like retailers can see the real-time health of deployed smart devices, and through a deep integration partnership with signageOS, can also now view, monitor and manage all the hardware on the digital signage network – from a single dashboard, using Banyan’s Canopy platform.

“signageOS is all about being able to remotely manage any digital signage device, including the player management, regardless of the underlying platform, hardware and operating system,” says Stan Richter, CEO of signageOS. “Now we have the opportunity to expand beyond digital signage by partnering with Banyan Hills Technologies, an industry leader in remote monitoring and management with a hardware agnostic platform.”

“Our combined offering significantly increases value to our customers and unlocks many new opportunities. We will use the knowledge both our companies have acquired over the year to bring a truly world-class product to the market.”

The PR continues:

The partnership with signageOS will allow Canopy customers to benefit from deep integrations with dozens of smart displays, media players, and OEM hardware platforms. The combined Banyan-signageOS solution offers the tools operators need to achieve best-in-class uptime by simplifying health and performance monitoring and visibility across various devices types.

“This is a milestone partnership in the digital signage industry,” says Steve Latham, CEO and founder of Banyan Hills Technologies. “By expanding our collaboration with signageOS and combining its first-class digital signage integrations with our leading remote monitoring and management platform, we’re giving digital signage operators a powerful set of capabilities to better support their operations.”

Banyan Hills’ core offer is Canopy, described as a flexible remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform that gives visibility to the health of deployed “smart” devices so support teams can identify outages remotely and reduce response time.

signageOS goes to market touting its unification platform for digital signage, remote device management, and content delivery. It came into the industry offering what was, in effect, middleware that made it possible for CMS software firms to get their product running on things like Samsung and LG smart displays, without investing a lot of time and money to do full, deep software integrations. signageOS has more recently expanded its offer to do remote device management.

This partnership strikes me as smart. The IT support team that’s keeping an eye on mission-critical devices like payment terminals is quite logically going to be happier keeping an eye on everything that’s part of their watch from one platform and dashboard, as opposed to looking at one application that’s monitoring systems and a separate one – with a separate UX, login and account – that manages the digital signage screens.