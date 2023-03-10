Germany’s Cyreen Puts Intelligence In Shopping Carts To Track In-Store Screen And Marketing Impacts

March 10, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Our German language content partners invidis had a post up recently about a Frankfurt start-up called Cyreen, which consumer behavior analytics for retail environments, and is touting the sales impacts of retail media screens.

Cyreen’s retail media technology – Connecting Ad-Impressions with a Purchase (CAP) – has the ability to tie in-store messaging impressions down to individual shoppers, and then link tie those impressions to actual sales. That’s done, in part, by having intelligence built into the shopping carts (trolleys).

invidis notes:

The jam brand Zentis tested how effective their advertising campaign was at the POS in the store. To do this, Zentis used Cyreen’s retail media technology, which is called CAP – Connecting Ad-Impressions with a Purchase. The result: the conversion rate of the advertised Naurrein product line increased by 205 percent when a customer saw the advertisement in the store at least once. The total increase in sales of all Zentis products was 25 percent.

A total of 50 in-store screens with CAP technology showed advertising for the all-natural preserves. The commercial starts when a shopping cart approaches. Optionally, a sound system makes the message audible within a spatially limited zone. A chip integrated in the trolley links the shopping cart at the checkout via the receipt with the advertising seen.

“Now that the future of marketing is based on first-party data, the overarching goal of reach, insights and targeting remains outside of the internet,” says Karl-Heinz Johnen, CEO of Zentis. “The potential of first-party customer data should be better exploited with intelligent shopping carts. Advertisers should be able to continuously optimize their campaigns with this data.”

There are all kinds of shopper analytics platforms out there, using technology like computer vision and sensors to establish shopper behavior patterns. While there have been products through the years that have done things like puts screens and bar code scanners in shopping carts, I’m not sure I’ve seen something that’s just a simple chip that, I guess, is a bit like a tracking cookie.