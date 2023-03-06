Fine Pixel Pitch LED Display Shipments Flat Q4 2022; Up 7.6% For Year: Omdia

March 6, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Shipments of fine pixel pitch LED video displays pretty much stalled out in the last quarter of 2022, with shipments growing by just 0.1% quarter on quarter, the research firm Omdia reports in its latest market tracker report.

In 4Q22, LED video display shipments reached about 425,000 square meters (sqm), growing a mere 0.1% QoQ and 7.6% YoY, Omdia’s Tay Taehoon Kim notes in a Linkedin brief intended to drive interest in the full, fee-based report.

Inflation continues to affect the growth rates of FPP (Fine Pixel Pitch) products which have sub-2mm pixel pitch compared to prior forecast expectations. In 4Q22, about 86,000 sqm of FPP LED video displays were shipped, growing by 3.8% QoQ but declining by 9.6% YoY, which is lower than the forecast in the LED Video Displays Market Tracker, Premium – 3Q22 report.

For 2022, the shipments of FPP products had limited growth with 6.6% versus 2021 while the one of overall LED video display market had increased 11.0%. The usage of outdoor products which have wider pixel pitch has increased in post-Covid era, and inflation let customer pick the cheaper priced products with wider pixel pitch due to budget shortage.



The table included with the Linkedin post includes the interesting state of market share, with and without China factored in. Including China sales, the top three globally for sub 2mm displays are Leyard, Unilumin and Absen, all based in China. Factoring out Chinese domestic sales, Samsung is the market share leader by more than three percentage points. That’s impressine given Samsung wasn’t really even in LED until maybe five or six years ago, and LG – now #4 in market share – came in LED even later.