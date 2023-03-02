Magic Mirror At Sydney Mall Transforms Shoppers Into Human Bouquets

March 2, 2023 by Dave Haynes

My gut tells me interactive, gesture-based displays in public spaces only tend to engage little kids and extrovert adults, but perhaps compelling creative and the right strategy get more people involved. Consider this “activation” done last year for a shopping mall in the north end of Sydney, Australia.

The media production shop Vandal was engaged by the mall’s owners to develop an interactive, augmented reality display experience. It’s been done before by others, of course, but what’s interesting about this version of a “Magic Mirror” display is the creative. People who take a break from their shopping mission to interact with the screen see themselves transformed into moving, vaguely human-shaped flower arrangements.

The display used is an 85-inch 4K with a camera built into the enclosure to capture movement.

This Linkedin post has several photos and animated gifs. Unfortunately I can’t embed the post and pix here.

The Vandal site suggests an earlier version of this used interactive floor projection.