Fine Pitch LED Walls Create Virtual Aquarium At IT Giant’s NYC Offices

March 1, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Aquariums have been used as office lobby decor for decades, but LED video wall technology has now matured and lowered in cost to a point that big virtual fish tanks can maybe go in instead – likely saving on a lot of maintenance and food for the fishies.

The IT firm World Wide Technology has added a pair of floor-to-ceiling virtual aquariums in the lobby of its New York offices in the One Manhattan West skyscraper. The two walls flank an office corridor, and use 1.2mm fine pitch LED from Primeview. The aquarium visuals are periodically replaced by a WWT logo sequence.

There is a third, curved 1.5mm video wall in another area that runs a drone fly-through of the different WWT business units.

The project was designed and delivered by the integrator Coltrane Systems. Here is a project page from Primeview …