Cannabis Retailer Uses Short-Throw Projection, Giant Tiled Menu Array, To Drive Buyer Experience

February 23, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is one of the more ambitious uses of digital signage technology I’ve seen in the still-emerging cannabis retailing sector – an order counter that uses short-throw projection on a back wall and what appears to be 10 flat panels tiled together as a menu display ribbon up above.

Norton, Massachusetts-based CANA Craft Cannabis opened its first bricks and mortar location last summer – aimed at the recreational user market.

“We’ve combined our background in the software and cannabis industries to create a unique customer experience,” says Andre Arzumanyan, founder and president of CANA. “In designing CANA, we wanted to focus on the details. The customer experience combines personal interaction with informed, experienced and friendly staff, and the environment. We’ve invested a lot in our storefront’s interior design and aesthetics and we wanted to emphasize the sales counter and create a compelling use for the space.”

“In the process, I had decided to incorporate a dynamic element,” he adds. “I had performed extensive research and surveying in the retail landscape, ranging from big box to boutique retail, and I utilized my findings to design the retail concept for CANA. I wanted a digital canvas as the main focal point behind the sales counter, but I needed a flexible solution that allowed me to change content with seasons and trends easily. Many of our competitors have a static design, whether shelving or canvas. I wanted to incorporate something dynamic, interesting and fresh.”

He continues …

“Originally, I considered sourcing LED displays. I looked at creating a video wall with multiple small bezel displays. Finally, I realized the displays would be challenging with maintenance and power, so I pivoted to ultra-short throw projectors. I started exploring the technology and functionality required to merge three projectors into a cohesive image. I found Scalable Display Technologies as a solution to warp and blend multiple projectors automatically.”

CANA used Scalable’s software to largely automate all the work needed to create a seamless, color-matched visual across the back wall, using short-throw projectors.

“I had considered a few hardware-based options, but a software-based approach seemed more practical and elegant,” says Arzumanyan. “I integrated Scalable’s technology to blend three projectors across a 28-foot by 7-foot wall. It was my first time integrating technology like Scalable, and their customer support was incredibly helpful for a first-time user. Sam rolled up his sleeves to help us calibrate the system for the first time. He was creative with some of our requests as an early-stage startup. We had a terrific experience. The result was successful at all levels. The content is dynamic, short-form videos, like waves crashing, to create a unique experience that evokes emotion.”

This adaptable solution, says CANA, enables the retailer to show unique experiences based on trends, seasons or consumer preferences, creating a more personalized experience for shoppers.

“We can shift our content to meet the daily needs of the brand and the customer. It allows us to offer highly personalized experiences to each shopper. Ultimately, it’s how we want people to feel while shopping with us. We want to create an experience. Often, the dynamic display is the first thing customers notice when they walk into CANA. It resonates with them.”