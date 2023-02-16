DSF Pulls Crowd For Louisville Meet And Mingle Event

February 16, 2023 by Dave Haynes

It looks like the Digital Signage Federation pulled a good crowd for its networking event in Louisville, Kentucky last night – with a nice fringe benefit to the meet-up being a look around the venue, the famed Churchill Downs horse racing track that is home to the Kentucky Derby.

The industry association’s events are done in tandem with the board meeting in person a few times each year, and they get sponsors to cover some of the hard costs of an event, in returning providing some speaking time to present their pots and pans or an interesting case study.

I like that these events are finding homes in secondary markets like a Louisville, allowing people in a region who maybe can’t get approval to go to a big trade show or conference a chance to meet up with industry people. Louisville is the HQ city of solutions provider Creative Realities, and CRI exec Beth Warren is also a longtime DSF board member.

The next one is in Toronto, which is a primary market and one of THE hubs in at least the North American industry. That’s in early May. Then it is Denver in early September and a first foray into Mexico, with an event planned for, I think, the fall.

It looks like there were mint juleps (traditional Derby drink), which Bluefin’s Frank Pisano managed to find 🙂