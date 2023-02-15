Projection Brings Levi’s Iconic Batwing Label To Life In Store

February 15, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is a nice use of projection for retail by Dallas-based Glass Media, working with its client Levis.

The advantage of projection – if the lasers are bright enough and the ambient lighting not dominant – is the ability to accurate blast visuals on an odd-shaped surface – like a giant Levi’s red tab branding label in this store.

That batwing shape isn’t really possible with flat panels, unless there was some sort of physical overlay in front of the panel rectangle. With LED, I’ve seen triangles and circles and MAYBE something could be custom-cut to that shape, but it would quite possibly look like hell. Projection is tidy, and while the visuals suggest some of the content is fighting daylight, it does the job.

This Linkedin video shows the set-up and results in use.