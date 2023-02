Video: Dave’s Daily No. 4 – Wrapping Up ISE 2023

February 6, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Here’s the last of four video conversations I had with the principals at Munich-based publisher and consultancy invidis. They’re content partners with Sixteen:Nine and produced a LOT of content at the show. While there is a fair amount of pay-to-play advertorial writing and videos generated at ISE, all the invidis stuff is straight editorial (ie interviews are not paid).