Almost 14,000 Digital Billboard Faces Across US: Billboard Insider

January 19, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Billboard Insider has a very useful post up that lists the 236 U.S. media companies it knows about that have digital displays in their inventory. The 237 companies account for 13,826 digital faces.

The list is bulletin and poster. We have excluded transit and place-based.

A face is a face. One digital face is one digital display, regardless of size.

United States only. We are not counting worldwide faces, or Clear Channel Outdoor would be much bigger.

We based the list on public websites and emails to company owners. If you couldn’t get the info we left the company off the list.

1 Lamar Advertising 4,200 Louisiana 2 Outfront Media 1,638 New York 3 Clear Channel Outdoor 1,612 Texas 4 Capitol Outdoor DC 1,000 District of Columbia 5 The Westfield Network 500 California 6 Adams Outdoor. 350 Georgia 7 Reagan Outdoor 300 Utah 8 Pearl Media 241 New Jersey 9 Dot Outdoor 224 Georgia 10 Trailhead Media 206 Mississippi

As you might expect, the 80:20 rule applies here as it does with many things. Most of the digital inventory is owned by a small percentage of companies, and there are a whole lot of companies that have 10 or fewer displays, while Lamar has 4,200.

The full list is here …