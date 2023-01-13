The Digital Signage Industry Mixer During ISE 2023 Is Sold Out

January 13, 2023 by Dave Haynes

It took all of three days to sell out the general registration tickets for the Sixteen:Nine digital signage industry networking mixer during ISE 2023 in Barcelona.

So we’ll have a nice big crowd for a focused gathering of industry people during the giant pro AV trade show. There are many social events on that week, but a lot of them cater to and draw a wide cross-section of pro AV people. So you might end up at a party that has a bunch of people who do audio or building automation. Meeting new people is fun, but for people who want to meet and network with folks who are in the same specific business, the Sixteen:Nine mixer offers a venue full of those people – many of them C-level.

Each of the event’s great sponsors get an allotment of tickets they can use for their own people, or to bring guests. So if you know people at these companies, and want to be at this event, you might try reaching out to them. Scroll down for the sponsor list.

The event has a hard cap on numbers, so I can’t just accept people showing up and talking their way in (always happens with the DSE event).

If you scored a ticket, see you in (now) less than three weeks!

____________________________________

Eight companies have stepped up to sponsor (thank you!) – with those funds covering a variety of costs like the venue, food, booze and staffing. The sponsors for the 2023 Mixer are:

Videri – specialty displays and CMS software (US)

ScreenCloud – no/low code CMS software (UK)

Screenfeed – subscription and data-driven content feeds and templates (US)

SignageOS – middleware and device management for smart displays (US/Czech Republic)

Mediavue Systems – computing and software management tools (US)

Esprit Digital – specialized flat panel and LED displays (UK)

StratosMedia – CMS software (Australia/US)

PPDS (Philips) – global display manufacturer (Netherlands)

Watch for sponsor profiles on each over the next two weeks!