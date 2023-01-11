Reader Tips On Where And What To Eat And See In Barcelona During ISE 2023 Week

January 11, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Some great responses have come in regarding a request for tips and what to see and do and, particularly, where to eat and drink in Barcelona, during ISE.

I wanted to compile a list for people, like me, who’ve not been to the city, and who just have a general sense that it is awesome and the food is great.

The most thorough list came from Guillermo Grau, Global Director of International Operations & Growth, for the Barcelona-based software and solutions provider Admira. I love getting locals’ tips because they genuinely know what’s good and what’s just there catering to tourists.

Best tapas bar

Tip: Typical Basque tapas bar, best way is to eat stand up at the bar

Best “Patatas Bravas”

Tip: old traditional bar in one of the best areas in Barcelona, you can eat the most amazing “patatas bravas” ever (probably the best in Spain).

Best Lamb in a Gaudi venue

Tip: in a Modernist house located in the upper part of the city of Barcelona, you can enjoy authentic suckling lamb roasted in a wood-fired oven.

Great tapas bar in the city centre

Tip: plenty of locals (no tourists).

Best quality/price

Tip: traditional Catalan restaurant with great quality/price.

Best omelettes

Tip: Fancy place with great tapas and famous omelettes

Best street for having dinner and have some drinks

Tip: in the upper part of Barcelona (no tourists). Some restaurants: Chico Bar, Sanbermut, Montesquiu, Bar Mandri …

Hotel Recommendation

Tip: Small cozy hotel

Best Digital Signage restaurant

Tip: In front of the world’s most unique sneaker store, powered by Admira

Also from a local … Andres Roman of Sony

Barceloneta (seafood, harbor)

C/ de l’Escar, 22 Moll dels Pescadors

phone +34 932 21 21 11

https://restaurantbarceloneta.com/en/the-restaurant/

URIBOU (Japanese)

C/de Regàs, 35, 08006 Sant Gervasi-Gracia

+34 687 00 25 85

https://www.uriboubcn.com/

Reial Club Marítim (seafood, harbor)

Moll d’ Espanya, s/n

tel+ 34 932211775

Arrosseria Xativa (meat)

C/de Bordeus, 35, 08029

phone +34 933226531

1881 per Sagardi (meat, terrace, harbor)

Pl.Pau de la Vila, 3, 08003

phone +34 932 21 00 50

Casa Jordi (Catalan and French country style)

C/ Passatge de Marimon, 18, 08021

phone +34 932 00 11 18

https://casajordi.es/

Can Travi Nou (Catalan, country style)

C/ Jorge Manrique, s/n, 08035

+34 934 28 03 01

https://cantravinou.com/es/

Roig Robí (catalan)

C/Sèneca, 20, 08006,

+34 932 18 92 22

http://www.roigrobi.com/

And … from Jay Zimmerman, Senior Director of Business Development, who has been to Barcelona three times and loves the place …

Must dos:

http://www.boqueria.barcelona/

https://sagradafamilia.org/ (Make a reservation)

https://parkguell.barcelona/en?q=en

Any of the Gaudi buildings in Barcelona. Sagrada Familia and Parc Guell were both designed by Gaudi. This one is also fantastic. https://www.casabatllo.es/

The Gothic Quarter is a great neighborhood for walking and restaurants. Visit the Cathedral in the Gothic. There’s a great little restaurant near the cathedral called La Cassola. Run by three sisters. Nothing fancy. Warm, homey, delicious food.

I personally have a pilgrimage planned to a bakery called Hoffman, which has croissants filled with mascarpone!!! … which will probably induce a cardiac episode, but at least I’ll die with a smile.

Description: CROISSANT DOUGH MADE WITH PREMIUM FRENCH BUTTER, FILLED WITH MASCARPONE CREAM, COATED WITH A THIN LAYER OF COFFEE ICING AND COCOA POWDER.

This can be a rolling post – meaning I’ll add to it – if you also want to provide tips. I know lots of people who’ve been to the city, and always have opinions, so please send along! Email to [email protected]