Reader Tips On Where And What To Eat And See In Barcelona During ISE 2023 Week
January 11, 2023 by Dave Haynes
Some great responses have come in regarding a request for tips and what to see and do and, particularly, where to eat and drink in Barcelona, during ISE.
I wanted to compile a list for people, like me, who’ve not been to the city, and who just have a general sense that it is awesome and the food is great.
The most thorough list came from Guillermo Grau, Global Director of International Operations & Growth, for the Barcelona-based software and solutions provider Admira. I love getting locals’ tips because they genuinely know what’s good and what’s just there catering to tourists.
- Best tapas bar
- Best “Patatas Bravas”
- Best Lamb in a Gaudi venue
- Great tapas bar in the city centre
- Best quality/price
- Best omelettes
- Best street for having dinner and have some drinks
- Hotel Recommendation
- Best Digital Signage restaurant
Also from a local … Andres Roman of Sony
- Barceloneta (seafood, harbor)
C/ de l’Escar, 22 Moll dels Pescadors
phone +34 932 21 21 11
https://restaurantbarceloneta.com/en/the-restaurant/
- URIBOU (Japanese)
C/de Regàs, 35, 08006 Sant Gervasi-Gracia
+34 687 00 25 85
- Reial Club Marítim (seafood, harbor)
Moll d’ Espanya, s/n
tel+ 34 932211775
- Arrosseria Xativa (meat)
C/de Bordeus, 35, 08029
phone +34 933226531
1881 per Sagardi (meat, terrace, harbor)
Pl.Pau de la Vila, 3, 08003
phone +34 932 21 00 50
- Casa Jordi (Catalan and French country style)
C/ Passatge de Marimon, 18, 08021
phone +34 932 00 11 18
- Can Travi Nou (Catalan, country style)
C/ Jorge Manrique, s/n, 08035
+34 934 28 03 01
- Roig Robí (catalan)
C/Sèneca, 20, 08006,
+34 932 18 92 22
And … from Jay Zimmerman, Senior Director of Business Development, who has been to Barcelona three times and loves the place …
Must dos:
http://www.boqueria.barcelona/
https://sagradafamilia.org/ (Make a reservation)
https://parkguell.barcelona/en?q=en
Any of the Gaudi buildings in Barcelona. Sagrada Familia and Parc Guell were both designed by Gaudi. This one is also fantastic. https://www.casabatllo.es/
The Gothic Quarter is a great neighborhood for walking and restaurants. Visit the Cathedral in the Gothic. There’s a great little restaurant near the cathedral called La Cassola. Run by three sisters. Nothing fancy. Warm, homey, delicious food.
I personally have a pilgrimage planned to a bakery called Hoffman, which has croissants filled with mascarpone!!! … which will probably induce a cardiac episode, but at least I’ll die with a smile.
Description: CROISSANT DOUGH MADE WITH PREMIUM FRENCH BUTTER, FILLED WITH MASCARPONE CREAM, COATED WITH A THIN LAYER OF COFFEE ICING AND COCOA POWDER.
This can be a rolling post – meaning I’ll add to it – if you also want to provide tips. I know lots of people who’ve been to the city, and always have opinions, so please send along! Email to [email protected]
