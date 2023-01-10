Ticketing Now Open For Sixteen:Nine Digital Signage Mixer During ISE 2023

January 10, 2023 by Dave Haynes

OK … we’re ready to start the ticketing for the Feb. 2nd Sixteen:Nine Digital Signage Networking Mixer at ISE 2023 in Barcelona.

The event has a finite capacity – much more so than the venue used for annual mixers in Las Vegas. So if you are registering, please do so only if you really intend to go.

As with all Sixteen:Nine Mixers, this one is free to attend – with drinks and food covered by a set of eight terrific sponsors (see below). It will run from 6 to 8 pm at a great indoor/outdoor venue on a hillside overlooking the Barcelona seafront (I am told, but doing this sight unseen!). There will be low-key acoustic music and tons of opportunity to meet other industry folks.

Integrated Systems Europe serves a bunch of pro AV interest areas, so this is THE event to meet up and hang out with the other people who have traveled to Barcelona for digital signage. The venue is a cab/rideshare trip over from the convention center venue, and closer in to the city center, where many people will be staying.

I expect these tickets will go quickly, so you don’t want to procrastinate.

Registration is on Eventbrite, which I have used in the past. It is being slightly weird at the moment. If you are registering for someone else, or multiple people, the platform is asking for the attendee email AFTER registration details are submitted. Please do pop that email in there, so I can reach out to attendees if there are any changes, or someone leaves an item at the venue (like a bag). If it seems like you get asked for email addresses twice, that may well be. It didn’t used to do that, but I don’t have hours to sort that out.

Once registered, there is no need to print out anything or save a QR code. We’ll deal with registration on premise, and the same team that handles the DSE check-in (wife and her sister) will be on hand to get people sorted out.

Important note: This event is associated with the global Digital Signage Awards, which will have its awards dinner immediately following the mixer, at the same venue – up a flight of stairs. The mixer will double up as a reception for the dinner. BUT … the awards dinner is a separated, ticketed event. You can’t use your free mixer badge to happily wander into the paid awards event. Seems obvious, but …

On the flip side, if you are registered for and going to the awards dinner, you DO NOT need to register for the mixer. You’re in!

If you want to attend the mixer, here again is the registration link: https://sixteennineISEmixer2023.eventbrite.ca

____________________________________

Eight companies have stepped up to sponsor (thank you!) – with those funds covering a variety of costs like the venue, food, booze and staffing. The sponsors for the 2023 Mixer are:

Videri – specialty displays and CMS software (US)

ScreenCloud – no/low code CMS software (UK)

Screenfeed – subscription and data-driven content feeds and templates (US)

SignageOS – middleware and device management for smart displays (US/Czech Republic)

Mediavue Systems – computing and software management tools (US)

Esprit Digital – specialized flat panel and LED displays (UK)

StratosMedia – CMS software (Australia/US)

PPDS (Philips) – global display manufacturer (Netherlands)

Watch for sponsor profiles on each over the next three weeks!