Longtime Broadsign Executive Brian Dusho Has Passed Away

January 7, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The new is starting to get around the industry that Brian Dusho – most known as the former CEO of the DOOH-focused software firm Broadsign – passed away last month at the age of 51.

He died Dec. 15th in Atlanta. The cause is not stated in the obituary, and the cues that sometimes come with encouragements for specific charitable donations are not in there.

In my mercifully short time on the selling side of digital signage, almost 15 years ago, Brian hired me away from what turned into ComQi to be a senior sales exec with Broadsign, so I got to know him a bit. He was a force of nature, with a huge amount of energy and charisma. He was also, very clearly, an athlete – starring in track, basketball and football – eventually getting a full ride scholarship as a football wide receiver with Kent State.

He was with Broadsign for almost 12 years, leaving in mid-2015 – having been part of the skeleton team that hung on and steered Broadsign through a period that included bankruptcy filings and life-support level operations. The company came through that to solidify itself as the dominant CMS option for digital OOH networks.

He had a stint with running the DOOH side of Civiq Smartscapes (a high-profile smart city ad play), but has spent much of the last few years doing strategy and finance consulting. I’ve chatted with him a couple of times in recent years about consulting stuff and industry twists and turns, but we were not in close touch.

My condolences to his family and many friends.

His family posted this obituary notice:

Brian Matthew Dusho

1971-2022

Brian Matthew Dusho, age 51, passed away on December 15, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. He was born in Lorain, Ohio to Dennis and Nancy Strauser Dusho on March 7, 1971. Brian is survived by his father Dennis and son Aidan of Boise, Idaho; daughter Estelle Dusho of Montreal, Quebec; and brother Jeremy of Denver, CO, in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy and his brother, Jason.

He was a 1988 graduate of Amherst Marion L. Steele High School, where he excelled in Football, Basketball (All-State Honorable Mention) and Track (State Qualifier in the Men’s 4X400 Relay Team). Football was his passion so he walked on the Kent State Football Program and earned a full scholarship his freshman season as a wide receiver. As a senior, Brian served as Team Captain, earned 1st Team All-Mac Honors and was nominated for MAC Player of the Year. He also broke multiple MAC and School records and finished 8th in the nation in yards per reception. Brian graduated in 1992 with a B.A. in Finance from Kent State University. After graduation Brian moved to Atlanta, GA. to launch his career; he married Toni Lasswell and together had son, Aidan who is currently a senior at the University of Idaho.

In Atlanta, Brian worked his way up the corporate ladder and held multiple positions as Sales Manager, Vice-President, President and CFO for several companies in the Digital Signage Industry. In 2003, Brian co-founded BroadSign International, a provider of on-demand software solutions for managing Digital Signage/Digital Out-of-Home Networks. His sales expertise led him to travel the world with BroadSign as the company’s Vice-President while residing in Boise, ID. In 2009, he was promoted to CEO and moved the headquarters to Montreal, QC.

Brian was an Icon in the Digital Signage Industry and was frequently a keynote speaker at global conferences. He also served on the board of multiple industry organizations. Brian could light up any room with his charismatic presence, confidence, booming voice, and humor. He will be greatly missed.

A funeral Service will be held January 20, 2023 at 10am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 309 W. 7th Street, Lorain, OH. Burial will be immediately after at Calvary Cemetery, 555 N. Ridge Rd., Lorain, OH.