DOOH/OHH Industry Mourning Passing Of Andrea Messimer

January 3, 2023 by Dave Haynes

I don’t think I ever met Andrea Messimer, but judging by the response to her unexpected passing, she had very obviously built up a lot of friendships and love in the out of home and digital out of home communities.

Industry veteran Kym Frank sent me this press release, asking to spread the word of Messimer’s death last week, and an effort to ensure her daughter gets a college degree without being buried in student loan debt. So I am just going to run the release, as it seems to sum her up nicely (I don’t know what happened).

Friends and family bid a sad farewell to a cherished mother, sister, daughter, friend, author, entrepreneur, and legend as Andrea Messimer passed away unexpectedly at her home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Long known for her outstanding work in the out-of-home (OOH) and digital advertising verticals, Andrea’s loss is reverberating coast-to-coast across the media landscape.

Andrea worked with dozens of companies throughout her tenure, including Wilkins Media, LED Truck Media, Circle Graphics, OUTFRONT Media, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Adams Outdoor. A consummate entrepreneur she also cofounded and owned several businesses in media, as well as in the health and wellness space. She was an avid writer, contributing frequent articles and thought leadership pieces to industry publications – promoting sales, creativity, and the power of personal branding.

Anyone who ever came across her on social media or in person knows that she was an expert in personal branding – an unforgettable human with a sharp wit, welcoming smile, and genuine love for other people.

“The entire industry will mourn the loss of Andrea, who was taken from us too soon,” said James Orsini, President of The Sasha Group. “I came to know Andrea from several interviews she conducted in both print and podcast. I became a mentor and friend. My heart aches for her husband, Jim, her daughter, Emma, and her entire family.”

Throughout her life, Andrea was influential in the careers of so many around her. She was an expert in making introductions, mentoring young professionals, and freely gave encouragement and inspiration to everyone she met.

“As we all reflect on the legacy she leaves behind, we share in gratitude for the way she championed the OOH media industry,” said Jeremy Male, CEO of OUTFRONT Media. “Advertising, and OOH in particular, was not just her occupation, but truly her passion. She loved this industry and the people in it.”

A Florida service will be held on January 7th from 10:00AM – 12:00N at the Bayside Community Church, Lakewood Ranch Campus in Bradenton, Florida. A service in her hometown of Jackson, Michigan, will be held on January 14th from 11:00AM – 2:00PM at the Commonwealth Commerce Center, 1st Floor Ballroom at 209 E Washington Street, Jackson, MI.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to the GoFundMe benefitting Andrea’s daughter, Emma.

That GoFundMe page notes:

Andrea’s daughter, Emma, was her pride and joy. Emma is a lovely, gifted, talented, kind young woman who is a sophomore at University of Alabama. Nothing would have made Andrea happier than knowing that Emma graduated without debt and had a good start on her bright and promising future.

Melody Roberts, Chief Creative Officer of OOHC, worked with the family to design creative in Andrea’s memory that can be run on billboards by media companies. That creative can be accessed via this link.