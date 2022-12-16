Watch: Full Video Now Available From DSE 2023 Trends Forecast Panel

December 16, 2022 by Dave Haynes

I was part of an otherwise terrific panel a couple of days ago, billed as a Digital Signage Experience Trends Forecast for 2023. If you missed it or found out too late about it, you can now watch it on demand.

The session was hosted by the DSE trade show, specifically David Drain, and sponsored by Spectrio.

The panel featured:

Cheryl Catterall, a Creative Director from the world-leading creative technology shop Moment Factory;

Jordan Parsons, a Technology Production lead with the architecture and experience design firm Gensler;

My buddy Jimmy Hunt, SVP of Channel Sales and Business Development at Spectrio;

And me, as they quite obviously needed a male model-type to fill things out.

There were lots of good insights about what’s going on out there and, in particular, how creative and design-led companies like Moment and Gensler are changing up how large format digital projects are done, moving away from them being heavily tech-focused to ones that have a fully thought-through rationale that is not just about the scale of a display and wow factor.

You can watch for free, but the price for that access is registration with the DSE site. Here’s the link: https://pages.questexinfo.com/spectrio-registration-12142022/