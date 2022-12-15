ISE Digital Signage Mixer Coming Together

December 15, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Sponsor commitments went quickly for the networking mixer set for the digital signage community during Integrated Systems Europe, coming up in a few weeks in Barcelona.

The event is set for the early evening of Feb. 2nd, at a small, lovely events center on a hill overlooking the city and seafront.

Eight companies have stepped up to sponsor (thank you!) – with those funds covering a variety of costs like the venue, food, booze and staffing. The sponsors for the 2023 Mixer are:

Videri – specialty displays and CMS software (US)

ScreenCloud – no/low code CMS software (UK)

Screenfeed – subscription and data-driven content feeds and templates (US)

SignageOS – middleware and device management for smart displays (US/Czech Republic)

Mediavue Systems – computing and software management tools (US)

Esprit Digital – specialized flat panel and LED displays (UK)

StratosMedia – CMS software (Australia/US)

PPDS (Philips) – global display manufacturer (Netherlands)

Registration for the event will open early-ish in the new year, date TBD. Admission, as with DSE networking events, will be free, but tickets will be limited. I’ve not seen the venue personally, nor been yet to Barcelona, so this mixer is restricted in numbers. We’ll ticket about 200, whereas the DSE mixer is 400+. Maybe we open it up more for 2024, but I need to do one and see how things work and what the response will be.

We’re going to switch things up a bit for this one, with nibbly food brought around by servers with trays, and an open bar instead of two drink tickets. I can do this because there will be fewer Canadians than at DSE, and I can write that because of my passport … and direct experience ;-]

I even have live music book, albeit an acoustic guitarist who will give the event a little local flavor, without forcing attendees to shout “HI! I’M FRED FROM BRAND X. WHO DO YOU WORK FOR? … SORRY, COULD YOU REPEAT THAT???”

Business events that have ear-bleedingly loud music are one of life’s ensuring mysteries.

Mixer attendance is free, if you score a ticket or are invited by a sponsor. What’s not free is the global Digital Signage Awards event and dinner that will follow the mixer, at the same venue. The mixer is downstairs and, if the weather is nice, outside on a plaza, while the dinner is on the upper level of the venue, and is ticketed. You can find lots of information on that event here.

