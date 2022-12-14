Agenda Set For Digital Signage Summit At ISE

December 14, 2022 by Dave Haynes

With the DSE reboot now come and gone, and mercifully date-shifted for 2023, attention now turns to trade shows coming up early in the New Year.

I get asked a lot if I am going to CES, and my answer is consistently, “Nope.” It’s mainly consumer electronics, not commercial stuff. I went once and determined pretty quickly that while it was fun to get early glimpses of display tech that might find its way into commercial applications, it wasn’t worth the overpriced rooms and lines everywhere and for everything. Plus a full day to get there and another day to get home.

I also get asked about NRF, in New York, which is a great show if your vertical market is retail. Thought about it, now that I can actually get to NYC direct again as airlines restore full operations, but I am heading to Europe just a few days later, for the UK first – interviews and meetings – then Integrated Systems Europe in Barcelona. ISE I am indeed doing again.

That show has been on the rotation for many years now, though I missed 2021 and 2022 because of everything. It’s the biggest pro AV trade show on the planet, larger by some margin than InfoComm in the US, but very similar in scope and owned, in part, by AVIXA, which also owns and runs InfoComm.

I go to see the big display guys, who often launch new product there (at least new for the EMEA market), and to see a lot of companies that don’t operate all that much in North America.

I also go to sit in on the Digital Signage Summit put on by invidis and Integrated Systems Events. The Invidis folks are Sixteen:Nine’s German language content partners, and they co-produce this summit with the company that runs ISE for its trade association owners – AVIXA and CEDIA.

The summit is on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the trade show venue. “Exploring the theme of the Power of Pixels, this always insightful C-Level conference will feature digital signage experts, thought leaders and leading technology and service suppliers as they take a deep dive into hot topics such as the role of digital signage in omni-channel retail, green signage and what’s next for the sector.”



“DSS ISE offers a great overview of the latest trends and inspires how to unleash the power of pixels for integrators as well as for end users. It’s a half-day well spent, with exclusive insights into how to bring the technology showcased at ISE to maximum use,” says Florian Rotberg, Conference Chair and Managing Director of invidis consulting.

One of the things I like is that the conference isn’t overloaded with sessions and consuming a full day. It starts mid-morning and finishes mid-afternoon.

There are sessions on omni-channel retailing, immersive digital experiences, managed services, SOC smart displays, content and creative and a 2023 outlook session I will be doing with the two lead invidis guys, Florian and Stefan Schieker.

Invidis also does a multi-day event in Europe early summer in Munich. Hoping to finally get over for that!