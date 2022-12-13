LED Video Display Market Saw Limited Growth in Q3 2022: Omdia

December 13, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Omdia researcher Tay Taehoon Kim has pushed out a summary of highlights from his company’s 3rd quarter 2022 analysis of the direct view LED market, suggesting demand is up, but something less than booming.

In 3Q22, although the direct-view LED display market grew by 10.7% compared to the previous quarter and 9.8% compared to the same period last year based on square meter units, it was not a very high market growth rate considering the recovery of the market in 2Q22 and the characteristics of 3Q22, which can be seen as a peak season.

The rise in sell-out prices caused by inflation has led to consumers delaying the installation of new direct-view LED displays, and it made difficult to sell fine-pixel-pitch products, which are relatively expensive. The fine-pixel-pitch product line, which previously led the growth of the entire direct-view LED displays market, slowed down with a 7.3% QoQ growth rate in 3Q22.

The limited growth compared to the forecast for this fine-pixel-pitch product family is also highly related to China’s “Zero COVID” policy. In 3Q22, China’s entire pixel-pitch product group declined by 6.6% compared to the same period last year, and the decline was worse in the fine-pixel-pitch product family, dropping by 13.5%.

China is its own market, with countless domestic sellers, but globally, Omdia says Absen was the top manufacturer for sales of fine pixel pitch market in Q3. Interestingly, Sony is coming on.

Besides Absen, another vendor that drew attention is Sony, which has newly entered the top five by pushing Unilumin to sixth place. Sony succeeded in expanding its sales in Japan with a standard lineup that significantly lowered the price, breaking away from the marketing strategy of sticking to the existing premium lineup.

The full report is at this link – https://lnkd.in/gE9eK3j6 – but just be aware it is a pay-walled, likely big dollar document.