NJ Mall Uses Displays, Creative To Create Virtual Elevator Ride For Kids To See Santa

December 12, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Hat Tip to Jay Leedy at Sony for pointing out …

I’m not 100% sure how all this works, but here’s a very clever, digitally-driven Santa Claus set-up at a mall in New Jersey.

The Bridgewater Commons mall has something called Santa’s Elevator Express – a virtual elevator embedded in a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree in a common area of the shopping center. Kids and their parents book a time to take a ride up to the North Pole and Santa’s workshop.

Once inside the workshop, says the mall, “visitors are able to spend quality time with Santa and his hard-working elves as they warm up by the fireplace, see Santa’s Naughty and Nice list, and prepare for Christmas Day. A photographer will be on-site to capture these candid, magical moments, and digital photo packages will be available for purchase at the end of the experience.”

Exit through the gift shop ;-]

It appears Santa’s lair is inside the tree, and parents who book their kids into a session enter a floor-level ante-room made to look like an elevator. The door closes and displays on the faux elevator walls make it appear the elevator is traveling up, to the North Pole. It looks the windows in the workshop are also displays, with snowy animations.