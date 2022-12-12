50-Foot Fine Pitch Video Wall Livestreams Symphony Concerts At NYC’s Lincoln Center

December 12, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The Lincoln Center in New York City, home to the New York Philharmonic, is using a 50-foot-wide fine pitch LED display as the key feature of its new “living room” area in the venue’s lobby.

Located at the southeast corner of David Geffen Hall, part of the venue’s Welcome Center is the Karen and Richard LeFrak Lobby. The welcome center is designed for multiple uses, including ticketing and program information and promotions. The living room has comfy seating and free Wi-Fi, and a retractable garage-type glass door that opens up the space to an outdoor plaza in the warmer months.

The big video wall shows visual art commissions, and also live-streams performances from inside the concert hall, allowing the general public that doesn’t have or perhaps can’t afford concert tickets to experience, for free, a world-class symphony from a front-row seat perspective.

Some of the photos suggest the screen can also be re-purposed, and therefore monetized, for things like digital backdrops for corporate/private events … which is smart. The photo below, and others, suggest large format digital signs are also being used in the lobby to help drive ticket sales.

No details on the specs of that wall, but it is SiliconCore product and was put in by the experience design studio AV&C.