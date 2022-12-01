Mergers And Acquisitions In Digital Signage: DSE 2022 Mixer Panel

Ahead of the networking mixer that Sixteen:Nine pulls together during DSE week in Las Vegas, we tried a panel discussion in the hour before the actual mixer started.

I zeroed in on mergers and acquisitions as the topic, as I am aware of numerous companies either selling or buying. To get a sense of what’s going on out there, and what companies are looking for, three CEOs of top software and solutions companies kindly volunteered some of their limited time to sit and field questions.

We had Kevin Carbone of Scala, Tamara Bebb of Spectrio and Rick Mills of Creative Realities.

My initial thought was that I’d be moderator, but I quickly realized that I was needed in 15 different places in the hour before the formal mixer started – talking to my check-in team and to staff at the venue. So I drafted Christian Armstrong of Spectrio, who has lived this both by looking for potential acquisitions when at Industry Weapon, to experiencing the transition after that company was acquired by Spectrio.

I didn’t do a transcript for this as there are four people speaking, and it would take a bunch of time to assign names to comments from an audio file.

