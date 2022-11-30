Sixteen:Nine DSE 2022 Networking Mixer Photos

November 30, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Along with video and audio of the panel done at the Sixteen:Nine networking mixer at DSE a couple of weeks ago, I now have candid photos taken by the team that also shot the free Linkedin headshot photos for people that evening.

As you can see from the pix, the venue has a BUNCH of screens put to good use as sponsor recognition, and as the fine pitch LED backdrop to the panel we did ahead of the cocktail party.

About 325 people, of 400+ who registered for the night, turned up. I’m now working on a mixer for ISE in, yikes, two months, so email me if you want a shot at being a sponsor. Three of eight already gone, based on asking folks who had previously committed to an ISE event (cancelled due to COVID issues).

Here’s a selection from what was a great event: