Forehead-Scratcher: Mall Adheres Print Directory Over Digital Version

November 24, 2022 by Dave Haynes

This is just sad to see as we approach the end of 2022 – a big shopping mall operator resorting to a print wayfinding directory and affixing it directly to a big, what-would-have-been expensive high-brightness outdoor digital totem.

An industry friend provided this photo from a higher-end outlets mall in Orlando, run by Simon, which I gather manages its own screens.

Maybe there’s an issue with the screen, compounded by supply chain issues, that makes this a temporary fix??? Those outdoor malls can be labyrinths, so if you know it’s going to be two months to get a new screen or whatever in place, shoppers (probably a higher percentage of tourists than other markets) need something to find the DKNY store. You can’t imagine a major mall operator giving up on what would very likely been a five-figure capital investment in such a display unit.