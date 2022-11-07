AV Magazine Had Its Big Awards Night This Weekend In London; Here Are The Winners …

November 7, 2022 by Dave Haynes

UK-based AV Magazine holds a big, splashy and boozy (from the looks of it!) black tie awards night annually to identify and celebrate jobs well done in the pro AV sector, with a focus on the UK and EU markets.

The latest edition of the awards was this past weekend, and here’s the list of winners. Many of the categories don’t really touch on digital signage or digital out of home, and are about things like audio or collaboration gear. I have juggled the order to highlight those I think or know have digital signage aspects and ties. The most obvious one is NowSignage winning Digital Signage Technology of the Year for its enterprise software features.

The awards, the magazine stresses, are independently judged by a panel of senior representatives from end-user organizations, consultants and key industry players. This is notable and important because there are:

truly judged awards like these;

kinda sorta judged awards;

awards directly influenced by things like buying a table at that awards reception;

and awards you just pretty much buy.

Congratulations to the winners!

Corporate Project of the Year, sponsored by Clevertouch

Creative Technology, DP World Pavilion

Digital Signage Technology of the Year, sponsored by inurface media

NowSignage, enterprise features 2022

Public Sector Project of the Year, sponsored by Unilumin

Adaptive IT, Kensington Square Tailored Dementia & Senior Care Home, Loveday & Co

Retail Project of the Year, sponsored by HYPERVSN

BRC Imagination Arts; Johnnie Walker, Princes Street

Themed Entertainment and Attractions Project of the Year, sponsored by NEXO

Kraftwerk Living Technologies, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai

Venue Project of the Year, sponsored by Bauer Digital

Electrosonic, Summit One Vanderbilt

The other winners ….

Audio technology of the Year, sponsored by Audiologic

APEX Audio, CloudPower Class-D amplifiers

AV Professional of the Year, sponsored by Jabra

Justin Paveley, Engineering Director, Kinly

Broadcast and Media Project of the Year, sponsored by Datapath

Proximus and Lawo, Proximus ViCoNG Project

Channel Team of the Year

BenQ UK

Collaboration Technology of the Year, sponsored by Kinly

Lightware, TAURUS UCX

Communication Technology of the Year, sponsored by AVI-SPL

Biamp, Launch one-touch device discovery and room tuning feature

Control and Management Technology of the Year, sponsored by Integrated Systems Events

Sony, TEOS 3.0 Workplace Solutions

Distributor of the Year, sponsored by Logitech

Midwich

Education Project of the Year, sponsored by Barco

Royal College of Physicians, Recursive & Pure AV; RCP at the Spine, Liverpool

End-User Team of the Year, sponsored by Yealink

Kinly, Deutsche Bank

Event Technology of the Year, sponsored by Encore

Lightware, UBEX ultra bandwidth extender

Events and Entertainment Project of the Year, sponsored by Epson

Solotech, ABBA Voyage

Integrator of the Year, sponsored by INFiLED

First Impression audiovisual

Leisure and Hospitality Project of the Year, sponsored by Vestel

proAV, ICON Gym for THG

Manufacturer of the Year, sponsored by Leyard

Optimal Audio

Processing and Distribution Technology of the Year, sponsored by AOTO

7thSense, Juggler Pixel Processor

Rental, Staging and Virtual Production Business of the Year sponsored by Absen

4Wall Europe

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Biamp

Laura Harle, Head of Marketing, BenQ UK

Support Technoloyg of the Year, sponsored by BenQ

Xyte, Xyte CDMP – Support Center

Visual Technology of the Year, sponsored by NovaStar

Panasonic Connect Europe, PT-FRQ60 Projector

My evergreen reminder here that entering awards when a job has been well done is just smart. It’s great for marketing – describing your products or services as award-winning is powerful. But as you can see from the many, many photos, it’s also great for company morale and a good night out (though the next morning might have been a bit rough for some).

