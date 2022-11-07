AV Magazine Had Its Big Awards Night This Weekend In London; Here Are The Winners …
November 7, 2022 by Dave Haynes
UK-based AV Magazine holds a big, splashy and boozy (from the looks of it!) black tie awards night annually to identify and celebrate jobs well done in the pro AV sector, with a focus on the UK and EU markets.
The latest edition of the awards was this past weekend, and here’s the list of winners. Many of the categories don’t really touch on digital signage or digital out of home, and are about things like audio or collaboration gear. I have juggled the order to highlight those I think or know have digital signage aspects and ties. The most obvious one is NowSignage winning Digital Signage Technology of the Year for its enterprise software features.
The awards, the magazine stresses, are independently judged by a panel of senior representatives from end-user organizations, consultants and key industry players. This is notable and important because there are:
- truly judged awards like these;
- kinda sorta judged awards;
- awards directly influenced by things like buying a table at that awards reception;
- and awards you just pretty much buy.
Congratulations to the winners!
Corporate Project of the Year, sponsored by Clevertouch
Creative Technology, DP World Pavilion
Digital Signage Technology of the Year, sponsored by inurface media
NowSignage, enterprise features 2022
Public Sector Project of the Year, sponsored by Unilumin
Adaptive IT, Kensington Square Tailored Dementia & Senior Care Home, Loveday & Co
Retail Project of the Year, sponsored by HYPERVSN
BRC Imagination Arts; Johnnie Walker, Princes Street
Themed Entertainment and Attractions Project of the Year, sponsored by NEXO
Kraftwerk Living Technologies, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai
Venue Project of the Year, sponsored by Bauer Digital
Electrosonic, Summit One Vanderbilt
The other winners ….
Audio technology of the Year, sponsored by Audiologic
APEX Audio, CloudPower Class-D amplifiers
AV Professional of the Year, sponsored by Jabra
Justin Paveley, Engineering Director, Kinly
Broadcast and Media Project of the Year, sponsored by Datapath
Proximus and Lawo, Proximus ViCoNG Project
Channel Team of the Year
BenQ UK
Collaboration Technology of the Year, sponsored by Kinly
Lightware, TAURUS UCX
Communication Technology of the Year, sponsored by AVI-SPL
Biamp, Launch one-touch device discovery and room tuning feature
Control and Management Technology of the Year, sponsored by Integrated Systems Events
Sony, TEOS 3.0 Workplace Solutions
Distributor of the Year, sponsored by Logitech
Midwich
Education Project of the Year, sponsored by Barco
Royal College of Physicians, Recursive & Pure AV; RCP at the Spine, Liverpool
End-User Team of the Year, sponsored by Yealink
Kinly, Deutsche Bank
Event Technology of the Year, sponsored by Encore
Lightware, UBEX ultra bandwidth extender
Events and Entertainment Project of the Year, sponsored by Epson
Solotech, ABBA Voyage
Integrator of the Year, sponsored by INFiLED
First Impression audiovisual
Leisure and Hospitality Project of the Year, sponsored by Vestel
proAV, ICON Gym for THG
Manufacturer of the Year, sponsored by Leyard
Optimal Audio
Processing and Distribution Technology of the Year, sponsored by AOTO
7thSense, Juggler Pixel Processor
Rental, Staging and Virtual Production Business of the Year sponsored by Absen
4Wall Europe
Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Biamp
Laura Harle, Head of Marketing, BenQ UK
Support Technoloyg of the Year, sponsored by BenQ
Xyte, Xyte CDMP – Support Center
Visual Technology of the Year, sponsored by NovaStar
Panasonic Connect Europe, PT-FRQ60 Projector
My evergreen reminder here that entering awards when a job has been well done is just smart. It’s great for marketing – describing your products or services as award-winning is powerful. But as you can see from the many, many photos, it’s also great for company morale and a good night out (though the next morning might have been a bit rough for some).
Sixteen:Nine is a main sponsor of the global Digital Signage Awards, which fall entirely in the category of credibly judged, and are focused just on digital signage. The entries for the 2023 edition just closed, but if you missed the deadline, I suggest nagging/cajoling the organizers. These deadlines always seem a bit soft.
