LA Clippers’ New Arena’s Tech Plans Guided By Digital Transformation Giant Globant

October 27, 2022 by Dave Haynes

If you are planning on chasing the digital display business for the new home of the LA Clippers NBA team, your path probably takes you through a giant digital transformation company called Globant – which will “connect the technologies” that bring the vision for what will be the Intuit Dome to life.

Says PR:

Globant, a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced it has established a multi-year partnership with the LA Clippers to help integrate the digital road map for Intuit Dome, the team’s new home opening in Inglewood in 2024. Built for the fan, by the fan, the technologically advanced and basketball-obsessed arena, entertainment venue, and outdoor plaza will deliver a uniquely intimate and intense experience.

The PR goes on to say that as the digital transformation partner of the Clippers, San Francisco-based will “focus on minimizing friction and creating seamless connections that power the fan experience.”

“The sports and entertainment industry is undergoing an incredible revolution with technology as its key enabler. Globant is supporting some of the biggest sports, media, and entertainment organizations globally to accelerate their reinvention and digital transformation processes and offer better fan experiences, while increasing overall engagement,” says Martín Migoya, Co-founder and CEO at Globant. “It is an honor to begin working with the LA Clippers and their team to reinvent the basketball experience.”

“We have incredible plans to reinvent the way our fans interact with live Clippers games at Intuit Dome, and Globant’s vast technological knowledge and sports industry experience will help bring our vision to life,” adds LA Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker. “How will Globant help us? It’d be easier to list the ways they won’t. They are going to assist in integrating tech in a way that hasn’t been done before, while creating a frictionless, end-to-end experience for every fan who visits Intuit Dome.”

The renderings suggest a huge amount of digital – common these days but also expected given that team owner Steve Ballmer used to run Microsoft, post Bill Gates.

Globant also works with several other sports and entertainment organizations, including FIFA (football/soccer). The company has roughly 26,000 employees, so this may well be case in which it writes a custom CMS and show controls for the arena. Or maybe not. Whatever the case, they’re still going to be a buying a lot of LED and flat panel, as well as supporting infrastructure.

There are numerous big AV projects in the works in the US at sports venues.