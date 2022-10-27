Amazon Launches “Digital Signage Ads” Programmatic Solution For Its Fresh Bricks And Mortar Stores

October 27, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Amazon has confirmed it is now kinda sorta doing digital signage – albeit in its own stores.

The online retail Godzilla has formally introduced something called Digital Signage Ads in Amazon DSP, which starting next month enables “eligible US advertisers via managed service, make it easier for brands to advertise within Amazon Fresh stores. With Digital Signage Ads in Amazon DSP, brands can now purchase ads programmatically, giving them more flexibility and control over where their ads are featured.”

Campaigns can be scheduled based on store location, by day part or by location of the digital signage within the store. This creates more opportunities for brand discovery and will enhance the customer shopping experience by creating a wider variety of in-store ads.

There are only 39 Amazon Fresh stores at the moment, and this is not (at least not yet) something that also works for Whole Foods, which has more than 500 stores and is owned by Amazon.

The pitch here is that Amazon’s demand side programmatic platform can target and schedule videos and motion graphics based on parameters like store location, location of the digital signage within the store, or daypart. However, it is a managed service, versus self-service for planners.

Amazon indicated earlier this year that it was going down this path.

The company also introduced at its Amazon Ads unBoxed annual conference a set of features that includes a video builder based on templates – something familiar to a lot of digital signage users who rely on templates to quickly and easily produce simple on-screen messaging.

Amazon is known for many things, but perhaps not so much as a big advertising platform. But it is. The company reported $31B in ad revenue for 2021. Ads generate twice the revenue that physical stores do, and it’s more sizable than the company’s subscription services, which include Prime memberships, CNBC reports.