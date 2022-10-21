Giant Five-Sided LED Cube Used As Custom Digital Art Feature At NYC Gallery

October 21, 2022 by Dave Haynes

A giant LED cube in an otherwise empty, white gallery space in the Chelsea district of New York City was used recently as a visual art feature built around deconstructed international TV commercials.

The Denominator exhibit at the Gagosian contemporary art gallery on W 24th Street is part of a series by artist Urs Fischer that (Warning: ART-SPEAK AHEAD!) “form a subjective encyclopedic composition that tells the story of humanity through the artifacts it leaves behind.”

Roger that …

“Denominator is a 12-foot cube constructed from LED screens that display a sequence of fragments from international television commercials in a shifting composition that spans the history of the medium,” adds a Gagosian news release. “Through the use of AI algorithms, the commercials have been deconstructed into individual shots, which are then grouped by theme or color and displayed in layered patterns and choreographed sequences.”

The big cube has LED on the side walls and top, using 2.5mm pitch modules manufactured by SNA Displays. The LED hardware is attached to a custom free-standing steel frame. Each face, including the cube’s top, is 11’10” square, and the digital art piece processes approximately 10.4 million pixels in total.

The set-up uses play-out hardware and software from the German digital signage solutions firm ~sedna.

There was also, I am told, a microLED video wall used in another part of the gallery – a Samsung “The Wall” .84mm unit put in by Electrosonic.

The show ran in September and halfway through this month at the gallery.