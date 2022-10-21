Aviation Company Testing 55-Inch Flexible OLEDs For In-Cabin Information Displays On Jets

A subsidiary of General Dynamics is testing flexible OLED display panels as a form of digital signage in passenger aircrafts, but there’s little to no chance this approach reflects the future of consumer air travel.

As Display Daily (paywal) reports:

Jet Aviation announced that it has recently delivered its quietest and lightest cabin interior to date. The cabin was also the completion center’s first installation of flexible Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) screens in a VVIP interior.

The cabin, the story adds, also featured three certified 55-inch curved OLED screens integrated on either side above the window line, following the curvature of the ceilings. Installation into the cabin wall in this way reduces the cabinetry required to house the screens, providing further opportunity for reducing the weight of the cabin and maximizing the floor space of the interior.

The integration of the curved screens is a further step in our innovation journey as we continue to push the boundaries of VVIP completions,” says a company spokesperson. “Not only do they provide opportunities for reducing the weight of the cabin, but they open up a new realm of possibilities in design and entertainment. We are extremely proud to be setting these new industry standards as we continue to innovate on behalf of our customers.

In order to certify the screens in-house and install in line with aviation requirements, Jet Aviation worked with an electronics partner on a series of qualification analyses and tests to meet temperature, vibration, weight, sound, electromagnetism, flammability, and stress aviation standards.

The says it can install curved screens in new and refurbished aircraft.

This is not likely something to show up on United, Air France or Emirates anytime soon because the OLED panels are up above the windows right where carry-on bags are stored. That would perhaps not be a big problem for private jet operators, but not really workable for regular travelers who bring as much as they can onboard their flights, stuffing them above and below. All the testing, though, perhaps brings airline operators closer to a time when windows would be replaced with screens that have live cams, showing the view outside, perhaps overlaid with location coordinates and flight information, like time to destination.